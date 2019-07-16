Deputies Decide Whether Bulgarians Will Use Voting Machines

Bulgaria: Deputies Decide Whether Bulgarians Will Use Voting Machines

The deputies are expected to vote on the proposed changes to the Electoral Code for dropping the machine voting in local and parliamentary elections. Last week, one vote didn’t reach for the governors to obtain a quorum.

The opposition refused to register and the meeting failed. Thus the amendments were not voted, and the President of the National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva scheduled an extraordinary session of the parliament.

voting machines, deputies, electoral code
