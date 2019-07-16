A New Cyclone Is Expected to Cross over Greece Today

Today in Greece is expected the peak of the dangerous meteorological phenomena.

Мeteorologists warn that the cyclone, which flooded roads, houses and shops, was once again entering the western part of the country.

Within a few hours, it will reach Northern Greece with short, but heavy rainfall, and sometimes with hailstorms.

A warning for dangerous weather has been issued in much of mainland Greece and in some of the Aegean islands. Civil protection recommends the tourists to track the weather forecast to be extremely cautious when traveling.