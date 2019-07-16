PM Borissov Gathered an Extraordinary Summit of the Council of Ministers' Security Council

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has gathered the Council of Ministers' Security Council for the hacker servers of the NRA. Borissov is expected to have all the heads of special services, including Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov.

On Monday, it became clear that a hacker attack was the cause of data leakage from the Revenue Agency. About 5 million citizens are affected. The National Revenue Agency and State Agency "National Security" started the case investigation.