EU with Measures against Turkey's Drilling Actions near Cyprus

The European Union on Monday agreed measures to punish Turkey for pursuing drilling operations off Cyprus despite repeated warnings, AFP reports, stated by Focus News Agency.
The EU will halt high-level dialogue with Turkey, suspend talks over an aviation agreement and cut 145.8 million euros ($164 million) in pre-accession financial funds allocated for 2020.
Foreign ministers from the bloc also told the European Commission, the bloc's executive, to keep working on possible financial sanctions targeting those involved in the drilling operations.
And the European Investment Bank has been asked to revisit the conditions set out for providing financial support to Ankara.

