U.S. Joins 11 NATO Allies for Breeze 2019 Maritime Exercise in Bulgaria

The United States and 11 NATO allies began their participation in the nine-day Breeze 19, a maritime exercise hosted by Bulgaria that included three U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft.

The exercise began Friday and is scheduled to conclude on July 21 near Varna in the Black Sea, according to a Naval news release Monday.

The annual exercise, led by the Bulgarian navy, also includes units from Albania, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, Turkey and Allied Maritime Command NATO.

Breeze 19 will focus on improving operational and tactical interoperability, enhancing interagency cooperation and evaluating Bulgarian navy units, according to the Navy.