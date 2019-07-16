Broken Clouds in the Morning, Rain Showers in Southern Bulgaria

Broken cloud this morning, rain showers in southern Bulgaria, meteorologist Hristo Hristov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. In Rila and Rhodope mountains, the rainfall will be significant. A light northeast wind will blow. It will be cool for the season, with maximum temperatures between 22C and 27C, in Sofia around 22C.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny in the morning, but in the afternoon the cloud will increase and there will be a few showers. A light to moderate wind from the north, which in the afternoon will start blowing from the northeast. Maximum temperatures between 23C and 26C, close to the sea water temperature.