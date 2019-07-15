The Repair and Restoration of the Miniral Bath in Bankya Will Cost BGN 8 mln

July 15, 2019
,,The repair and restoration of the mineral bath in Bankya will end in one year'', said Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia.

The mineral bath will open doors as a place for spa tourism but will also function as a cultural center, she specified:

"We expect the bath in Bankya to work next year at the time, and more than BGN 8 million is the investment in this site, and the work is very precise because every detail, architectural detail, needs to be restored."

Yordanka Fandakova also said that the Municipality has invested BGN 20 mln for the utilization of the mineral waters of Sofia, and the mineral baths in the Ovcha Kupel and Gorna Banya neighborhoods are also going to be repaired.

