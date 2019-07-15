The New European Parliament with Second Session in Strasbourg

The second session of the newly elected European Parliament began in Strasbourg. The most important item on the agenda is the vote tomorrow evening on the candidacy of the German politician Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen as President of the European Commission.

Voting is secret, and Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen must be supported by 374 MEPs to be elected.

In a letter to MEPs, the German is committed to offering a guaranteed minimum wage for all workers in the EU, as well as a scheme for unemployment benefits.

It promises to support a reduction in carbon emissions by up to 55% by 2030. Other commitments include changes in the way of monitoring compliance with the law in the Member States and a major reform of migration and foreign policy.

It would also provide Britain with additional time to negotiate its exit from the EU.