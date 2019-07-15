Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic's Championship Win

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer made history Sunday by playing the first-ever fifth-set tiebreak at 12-all in the Wimbledon final, writes Forbes.

In the longest Wimbledon men's final in history, Djokovic captured his fifth Wimbledon title, his second straight and his 16th Grand Slam crown when Federer shanked a forehand on match point after nearly five hours.

After fending off two match points on Federer's serve at 8-7 in the decisive set, Djokovic prevailed 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3). Djokovic's five Wimbledon titles tie Bjorn Borg for third all-time in the Open Era. Federer has eight and Pete Sampras seven.

Djokovic continues to gain ground on Federer and Rafael Nadal in the history books. After beating Nadal in four sets in the semifinals, Federer had a chance for his 21st major. Instead he remains stuck on 20. Nadal, 33, has 18 and Djokovic, 32, is now two back of Nadal and four back of Federer.

