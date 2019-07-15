Bulgaria Is the Leading Producer of Organic Rose and Lavender Oil in the World

The Ministry of Agriculture has prepared a National Plan for the Development of Organic Farming until 2027. The goal is to establish this country as leader in a number of bio-products. The sustainability of small organic farms will be promoted through their cooperation. Opportunities for free counseling and professional training for bio-farmers are being launched.

From 26,662 hectares in 2011, certified areas for cultivation of bio-cultures in Bulgaria increased to 162,332 ha in 2018. This country is among the leaders in Europe according to the number of hives, meeting the requirements for organic farming, and is the largest manufacturer of organic rose and lavender oils in the world. Production of essential oil from Lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) has also been growing.

Organic farming is a priority sector for support under the Rural Development Program.

/via BNR