The Police Discovered more than 3,500 Counterfeit Items in Haskovo

More than 3,500 items with the trademark logo were found in the course of police actions taken by criminologistс from the State Agency for Drug Policy in Haskovo and their colleagues from the city of Dimitrovgrad.

This was announced by the Ministry of Interior press center. Some of them, 105 t-shirts, were seized from a Mercedes-Benz car driven by a 45-year-old New Zealander. The car was stopped for inspection yesterday at 5:25 pm on Rakovsky Boulevard in Dimitrovgrad. The remaining 3422 branded goods were confiscated in the framework of inspections of workshops in the village of Teketo and the village of Kozlets, owned by two men - 70 and 49 years old. Three pre-trial proceedings under Article 172 of the Criminal Code have been initiated.