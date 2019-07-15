Fandakova: Maya Manolova is the BSP Candidate for Mayor of the Capital

Elections are the most important test for all politicians. This was stated by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova after journalists' review of the restoration work of the Bankya mineral bath building.

"We are currently running nominations in almost all parties, and the nominations are starting in GERB, and we will have results in September," she said.

Fandakova added that she was familiar with the BSP nomination. "They nominate Maya Manolova as a leader face of the BSP," added the mayor of the capital.

She also said she has been focused on the commitments she has made for the city's construction, not on whether she will run again in the elections for Sofia’s mayor. Yordanka Fandakova added that  Sofia Municipality received reports of irregularities in the implementation of the projects and are currently checking them, trying to eliminate them.

 

