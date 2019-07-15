"Volya" Won't Support the Deal for the Purchase of the F-16 Aircraft

Politics | July 15, 2019, Monday // 16:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: "Volya" Won't Support the Deal for the Purchase of the F-16 Aircraft www.volya.bg

Volya” won’t support the deal for the purchase of eight F-16 fighters in the plenary, the party's press centre reported. The deal must be submitted for ratification by Parliament by the end of this week.

Volya’s deputies will vote against the purchase of fighters in the defense committee scheduled for tomorrow and the Budget and Finance Committee scheduled for Wednesday.

Veselin Mareshki, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, leader of "Volya": For us this is the biggest robbery in the most recent history of Bulgaria after the bankruptcy of CCB. Modernization of the army can only take place after modernizing health and education, and after pensions and income become European.

These must be the priorities that will make people's lives better.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: F-16, aircraft, Volya, Veselin Mareshki
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria