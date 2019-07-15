"Volya" Won't Support the Deal for the Purchase of the F-16 Aircraft

“Volya” won’t support the deal for the purchase of eight F-16 fighters in the plenary, the party's press centre reported. The deal must be submitted for ratification by Parliament by the end of this week.

Volya’s deputies will vote against the purchase of fighters in the defense committee scheduled for tomorrow and the Budget and Finance Committee scheduled for Wednesday.

Veselin Mareshki, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, leader of "Volya": For us this is the biggest robbery in the most recent history of Bulgaria after the bankruptcy of CCB. Modernization of the army can only take place after modernizing health and education, and after pensions and income become European.

These must be the priorities that will make people's lives better.