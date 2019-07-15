A Serious Train Crash with Victims and Injured People Occurred in France

A serious train crash occurred in eastern France.

The collision happened on Monday morning near the commune of Avenay-Val-d’Or, in the Marne region of north east France.

A woman and three children have been killed after their car was hit by a train at a level crossing, according to local officials.

French media reported that the victims were a woman in her 30s, a ten year-old girl, and a two toddlers, a boy and a girl aged around two, according to The Independent.

Four other people who were traveling with the regional train were injured. The driver is not injured but “extremely shocked”, said the mayor who was at the scene of the tragedy.