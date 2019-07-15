Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Drops Out of TOP 50 in the World Rankings

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov lost three positions in the ATP world rankings, renewed after the end of the Wimbledon tournament.

28-year-old Dimitrov, who dropped into the first round after an unexpected turnaround with 6: 2, 6: 3, 6: 7 (4), 3: 6, 1: 6 against the debutant Corentin Moutet, ranked 52nd in the rankings.

He has not been so low in the rankings since October 29, 2012, when he was also outside Top 50 - No. 55.

There are no changes in the top three. Leader remains the champion of Wimbledon Novak Djokovic (Serbia) with 12415 points, followed by Rafael Nadal (Spain) with 7945. The Swiss and finalist of the tournament Roger Federer is third with 7460 points.

