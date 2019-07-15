Mercedes Supplier has Opened a Development Center in Sofia, Part of a € 40 Million Investment

A key supplier for Mercedes, which last year announced its investment in a headlamp factory in Bulgaria, officially opened a development center in Sofia. The subsidiary of the group was in our country - "Odelo Farba" - will work on projects for rear lights of cars in the office in the capital and the finished products will be in mass production 2 years after the initial design phase. According to company information, R & D center specialists will work on the vision components, taking into account all the necessary factors. So far, 10 highly qualified engineers have been hired in the development center, who have already begun work on the first client's project.

"By the end of this year, the team is expected to increase to 20 and reach a total of 40 employees in 3 years, working in several disciplines, including mechanical design, optics, hardware electronics, software electronics and testing" , said Odelo Bulgaria. "When we find the right environment for human capital and government support, our investments are successful, and we are convinced that our business in Bulgaria will be profitable and we will continue to develop," said Ahmet Baikratar, president of the group. "We are looking for dynamic young specialists who are ready to meet the challenges of the automotive sector and to develop in this environment," said Deputy CEO odelo Mursel Gülen.

The opening of the R & D center in Sofia is part of the 40 million euro investment announced last year on the Bulgarian market. In 2018, it became clear that Odelo will open a production base in Plovdiv as part of the Thracia Economic Zone, which will make stops for Mercedes. Odelo is a leading car light supplier working for major car manufacturers such as Daimler, BMW, Audi, VW, Renault, Toyota and others. The company has factories in Germany, Slovenia, Turkey and China, as well as development centers in Stuttgart and Bursa and the total number of employees exceeds 4,000.