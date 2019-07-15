The 10 Most Visited Landmarks in the World
There are many places in the world that are worth visiting.
There are wonderful places in every part of the world that are worth seeing. Some of them, however, are particularly attractive to tourists because of their location, beauty, history, entertainment or the services they offer.
That's why we decided to show you the 10 most visited tourist attractions in the world for the past year. You can see them in the following rows:
1. Grand Bazaar (Kapalı Carpi), Istanbul
Visited by: 91 250 000 people.
2. Zócalo Square, Mexico
Visited by: 85 000 000 people.
3. Times Square, New York
Visited by: 50,000,000 people.
4. Central Park, New York
Visited by: 40 000 000 people.
5. Union Station, Washington
Visited by: 40 000 000 people.
By VeggieGarden - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40544115
6. Las Vegas Strip
Visited by: 30,500,000 people.
7. Meiji Shrine (Meiji Jingu) Temple, Shibuya, Tokyo
Visited by: 30 000 000 people.
By 江戸村のとくぞう - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=65404600
8. Sensoji (Sensō-ji) Temple, Tokyo
Visited by: 30 000 000 people.
9. Niagara Falls
Visited by: 22 million people.
10. Grand Central Terminal, New York
Visited by: 21 600 000 people.
