Deflation of 0.6% for June

Inflation for June in comparison with May is minus 0.6%, the National Statistical Institute reported.

Inflation from the beginning of the year (June 2019 versus December 2018) was 1.2% and the annual inflation in June 2019 compared to June 2018 was 2.8%.

The average annual inflation for the period July 2018 - June 2019 compared to July 2017 - June 2018 was 3.3%.