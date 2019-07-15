The Procedure for the Election of a new Chief Prosecutor Starts

The Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council will hold a sitting today, July 15, when the procedure for election of the Chief Prosecutor will be opened.

The July Session of the SJC will hold four sessions for the submission of proposals for candidates for the Chief Prosecutor. Proposals can be made by at least three of the members of the Prosecutor's Office and the Minister of Justice.

Deadline for submission of a written concept by candidates is August 12. On September 12, the SJC's plenum will hold a meeting to announce the date, time and place of a hearing of candidates for the Chief Prosecutor.

The Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council will hear the candidates and will hold a Chief Prosecutor's election on 24.10. 2019, provides for the agreed timetable (chronogram) for conducting the procedure. The decision for an election of a candidate shall be adopted by a majority of not less than seventeen votes from the members with an explicit vote. The Chief Prosecutor is appointed and dismissed by the President on a proposal by the Supreme Judicial Council plenary for seven years without the right to be reelected.

The mandate of the current Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov expires on 10 January 2020.