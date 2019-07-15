The Government Approved F-16 Fighter Money

Bulgaria: The Government Approved F-16 Fighter Money

The government approved F-16 fighter money at an extraordinary meeting at which the change in the budget was voted. The bill was drafted in connection with the acquisition of a new type of combat aircraft by the Bulgarian armed forces.

The Cabinet adopted a report signed by 4 ministers and mandated the defence minister Krasimir Karakachanov to sign four contracts concerning the purchase of F-16 Block 70 aircraft with 1,256 pieces of additional equipment including ammunition, air-to-air missiles, and a visualisation, monitoring and management system. Six single-seat and two two-seat F-16s as well as the total amount of machinery and equipment for them is expected to be delivered in stages by 2023.

The price also includes ground equipment and personnel training. The payment will be made in one go.

Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov has already calculated that the budget deficit for this year will swell to about 2%. However, the National Assembly has the last word for the purchase.

