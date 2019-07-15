The United States Launches an Operation against Illegal Immigrants

The United States has launched a series of operations against illegal immigrants. Authorities withhold families without documents. This is part of Donald Trump's plan to deport thousands of illegal immigrants. Operations will continue for several days, will cover 10 cities and will affect hundreds of families for whom there is a warrant for deportation.

The goal is to limit the influx of people from Central America seeking asylum in the United States

"Authorities protect US citizens by deporting criminals from the country. There are cities and state havens that protect these criminals and do not cooperate with us, "said the acting Director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office Ken Cuccinelli.

"The design is not about family separation. That's not the intent. It never has been. It never will be," Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan said on "Face the Nation" Sunday.

"One of the largest incentives, pull factors, for these people is you grab a kid, that is your passport into the country. And once you get in the country, you're allowed to stay,"

"If we don't apply interior enforcement action, consequences, to those that have received due process."

"Part of that priority is to also go after and apply consequences and enforce the rule of law to those individuals who had due process and received a final order of removal from a judge, and they still remain here illegally. To maintain integrity in the system, we have to apply consequences to everyone," he added.