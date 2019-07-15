The Health Insurance Contribution Remains 8%, however, Bulgarians Will Have to be Additionally Insured with a Health Insurance Fund.

The health insurance contribution remains 8%. Apart from this, however, Bulgarians will have to be additionally insured with a health insurance fund.

This was made clear during a round table on the future of healthcare in Bulgaria and the introduction of a new health insurance model that the Health Minister presents today. If a person is not extra insured in a fund, some of the medical services will have to be paid by the person. The model also makes provisions that prices for medical activities, whether clinic paths or pre-hospital treatment, will be negotiated directly between funds and health care establishments or centres.