The EU Council Examines the Proposals for Measures in Response to the Turkish Drilling near Cyprus

Today, The EU Council of Foreign Affairs will examine on the European Commission's proposals for measures in response to the Turkish gas studies which are conducted near Cyprus. This was announced by a spokesman for the European Commission.

Tensions in the region have risen after Turkey told energy firms not to work with the Greek Cypriot government, and sent two ships to drill off the island, Reuters reported.

There is no provision for new measures related to the allocation of EU funds for accession and for migration. In the coming days, several preliminary meetings are scheduled to be held, where representatives of EU countries will discuss proposals and will reach agreement, BTA reports.

The EU has declared Turkish actions illegal and added that they are causing unacceptable pressure on the situation. The EU will respond in full sympathy with Cyprus, European Council President Donald Tusk and Foreign and Security Policy High Representative Federica Mogherini said a few days ago.

According to Reuters, Turkey will continue drilling for gas in waters off Cyprus if the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot government does not accept a cooperation proposal put forward by Turkish Cypriots, Ankara’s foreign minister said on Sunday.