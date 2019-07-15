4.7 Magnitude Earthquake on the Richter Scale Was Registered in Greece
4.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale was registered in northern Greece.
Athens' Geodynamics Institute reports that the tremor struck at 6:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) Saturday about 30 kilometres northwest of the city of Agrinio at a depth of 28 kilometres.
There is no information for serious damages and injured people.
