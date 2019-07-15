Bulgaria's NPP Kozloduy Reconnects Nuclear Reactor after Capacity Tests

Bulgaria’s state nuclear power plant Kozloduy reconnected on Sunday its 1,000 megawatt Unit 5 nuclear reactor after successfully completing increased capacity tests on July 13-14, the plant said, reports Reuters. 

The tests followed a planned maintenance and refueling, Kozloduy, situated on the Danube river, said in a statement, adding the Soviet-made reactor was reconnected to the national power grid at 1328 local time (1028 GMT).

The other reactor, Unit 6, is working at full capacity, the plant said.

