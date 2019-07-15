Variable Cloudiness Today in Bulgaria, Rain Showers in the Afternoon

Variable cloudiness expected today, with rain showers in the afternoon, and possibly thunder, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

A mostly moderate northwest wind will continue to blow. The maximum temperatures will reach 22C to 27C, in Sofia - about 23C. Pressure will stay below the average for the month. The Black Sea coast will see mostly sunny weather, with cloud increasing at times. In the afternoon, mostly in the northern part, showers are expected. In the morning, wind will be moderate from the northwest, and in the afternoon sea breeze will prevail. It will be warmer, with maximum temperatures between 24C and 27C°, which are slightly higher than the sea water temperature.