Variable Cloudiness Today in Bulgaria, Rain Showers in the Afternoon

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 15, 2019, Monday // 10:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Variable Cloudiness Today in Bulgaria, Rain Showers in the Afternoon

Variable cloudiness expected today, with rain showers in the afternoon, and possibly thunder, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.
A mostly moderate northwest wind will continue to blow. The maximum temperatures will reach 22C to 27C, in Sofia - about 23C. Pressure will stay below the average for the month. The Black Sea coast will see mostly sunny weather, with cloud increasing at times. In the afternoon, mostly in the northern part, showers are expected. In the morning, wind will be moderate from the northwest, and in the afternoon sea breeze will prevail. It will be warmer, with maximum temperatures between 24C and 27C°, which are slightly higher than the sea water temperature. 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria