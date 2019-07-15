Over 10% Growth in Revenues From Bulgarian Tourists in May

Despite the drop in the revenues of the Bulgarian hotels as a whole, in May 2019 the overnight stays and the revenues from Bulgarians are more than last year at the same time.



In May, 310 573 Bulgarians stayed in the accommodation places, which is 8.5% more on an annual basis. The funds they have left at hotels exceed BGN 25,725 million - a growth of 10.5%. Of the great seaside resorts on our Black Sea coast, ,,Constantine and Elena’’ and ,,Duni’’ are not affected by the decline of tourists and revenues. Even on the contrary - in May, the hotel's overnight stays in the resort of ,,St. Constantine and Elena’’ registered 50% growth compared to the same month of last year.

They are BGN 1.5 mln now compared to BGN 1.054 mln in the year, according to NSI data. Another such resort is ,,Duni’’. In May. the income from accommodation in the resorts was 288 thousand, while in May 2019 it was BGN 414 thousand. The growth is 43%. In both resorts, the percentage of households 'and foreigners' overnight stays in the comparable months changed very little in favor of the Bulgarians, the data show. Revenues from other resorts are down.

,,Sunny Beach’’ in May 2019 has 10% lower revenue compared to the same month of last year, while the drop in ,,Albena’’ is the lowest - 5.5%.

In all three resorts, however, the comparison is made with the very strong May of 2018, when revenues were record high. For example, in ,,Albena’’ in May 2018 the hotels received BGN 3 million, while a year earlier their revenues were BGN 1.7 million and in May 2016 BGN 1.8 million.