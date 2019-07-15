Over 1300 Foreign Artists and Ballet Dancers Work in Bulgaria

In Bulgaria these positions have not been able to be borrowed by Bulgarians, writes NOVA TV.

Teachers, athletes, ballerinas and circus artists came in Bulgaria from non-EU countries.

Since the beginning of 2019, 1346 foreign nationals from third countries have been granted permission to work in Bulgaria, according to data from the Employment Agency, including seasonal workers.



The biggest interest in our labor market is from Ukraine, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Serbia.

Permits for work in 2019 have been received by 73 teachers - 72 athletes, 33 ballet dancers and 26 confectioners.

,,We have a soloist from the US, we have an Australian dancer, we are waiting for a Ukrainian one as well, "said the director of the National Ballet at the National Opera Sarah Nora Krasteva.