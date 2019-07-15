Decline in Sales and Exports of Cars From Turkey
More than 735,000 cars were produced in Turkey in the first half of 2019, according to the state of the industry report, quoted by Econ.bg
In the period January-June, car production in Turkey dropped 13 percent year-on-year, the Automobile Manufacturers Association said. The report says that about 86% of the produced cars were exported, which is down by 8% on an annual basis to 634,768 units.
The country's car exports reached nearly $ 15.6 billion in the six-month period, down 7% from the previous year.
The association also said the total car market in Turkey has dropped by 45% annually to 200,901 vehicles.
Leading international car makers - including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota, Mercedes and Renault - have factories in Turkey, which is one of the best car sales markets in the world.
In total, 641,541 vehicles were sold in Turkey, with passenger cars accounting for 75.8%.
