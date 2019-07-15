The Sun newspaper recommends Bulgaria as the cheapest destination for "alcohol holiday" in Europe this summer. The British tabloid advises its readers to avoid France where beer is worth more than three times more expensive than in Bulgaria



The author notes that in Bulgaria this year is almost 14 percent cheaper than last summer and compared to other European resorts. She also notes that Sunny Beach is profitable for family vacations, and food prices at restaurants are some of the lowest.



According to stats released by the Post Office, the average cost of a bottle of beer or lager in Sunny Beach will cost just 72p - the cheapest of all the resorts they surveyed - while a glass of wine is around £1.21.

It's a huge saving compared to Nice in the south of France, where a bottle of beer or lager is around £3.18 (342 per cent more) while a glass of wine is around £4.09 (238 per cent).

It's no surprise that Sunny Beach has become the new Magaluf for party-loving Brits.

The Bulgarian resort is also a bargain getaway for families as it offers some of the lowest prices for meals out.

The full article you can read here.