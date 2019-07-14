Car Drove into a Group of Tourists in London, at Least Seven People Are Injured

Society » INCIDENTS | July 14, 2019, Sunday // 12:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Car Drove into a Group of Tourists in London, at Least Seven People Are Injured www.pixabay.com

A car drove into a group of people in south-west London. At least seven people are injured, according to BGNES.

The incident happened on Saturday at about 23:15 local time (01:15 Sunday Bulgarian time). It is noted that police have arrived at the crime scene after receiving a call for mass battles. The group were driven at after they left a nearby hotel, police said.

Three people have been arrested in suspicion of attempted murder, four were arrested for fighting in a public place. According to the newspaper, the incident is not terrorism-related.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car, accident, injured, police, Lodon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria