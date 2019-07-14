Car Drove into a Group of Tourists in London, at Least Seven People Are Injured
A car drove into a group of people in south-west London. At least seven people are injured, according to BGNES.
The incident happened on Saturday at about 23:15 local time (01:15 Sunday Bulgarian time). It is noted that police have arrived at the crime scene after receiving a call for mass battles. The group were driven at after they left a nearby hotel, police said.
Three people have been arrested in suspicion of attempted murder, four were arrested for fighting in a public place. According to the newspaper, the incident is not terrorism-related.
