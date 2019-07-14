Intensive Traffic at the Border with Romania

Intensive traffic on the border checkpoints towards Romania. According to data from the Border Police, the traffic at Danube Bridge - Vidin border checkpoint is intensive for trucks.

Cars are passing slower on the Danube Bridge - Ruse. At the other border checkpoints the traffic is normal. Intensive traffic was also reported at Kalotina border checkpoint.

