New York Was Left without Electricity due to a "Major Power Outage"

“All customers are back in service, we will focus on investigating the cause of the equipment failures and on getting the electrical-delivery system back to its normal level of reliability.”, the energy company Con Edison company shared on Twitter.

According to US media, nearly 44.5 thousand people were left without electricity due to a power grid failure in one of the power companies. Power went out at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side, according to the Associated Press.

The power outage comes 42 years to the day after The Great Blackout of 1977, which left most of New York City without electricity, USA Today wrote. On that day millions of americans were left without electricity for nearly 48 hours.

Several Broadway shows were canceled after the power outage, including "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and "The Cher Show," according to Broadway World. A Jennifer Lopez concert in Madison Square Garden was also canceled just a few minutes after its start.

Due to the power outage many people were stuck in elevators.

