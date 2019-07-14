Maya Manolova: I Will Run for Mayor of Sofia if the Mockery with the Citizens Continues

I will run for Mayor of Sofia if the mockery with the citizens continues. This is what Ombudsman Maya Manolova told bTV.

Asked if she had decided what she would do in the upcoming elections, Manolova replied that there were no decisions. According to her, "the causes behind which I stand and which are important are the people,”. "Disregard for what I and the citizens are talking about is really not just demotivating, it is infuriating. At some point, these will be the arguments that will be up for discussion, "explained Maya Manolova.

"The first complaint I made in 2015 was from candidates for Reformist Bloc councilors who had stolen votes and preferences. I asked the Supreme Administrative Court to rule, I made many suggestions. 4 years later this complaint has no solution, "the Ombudsman noted.

She added she would run for mayor "if the citizens are angry and if the governing continue to make mock of the voters"