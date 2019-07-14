Change of Traffic in Sofia - See Where

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 14, 2019, Sunday // 11:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Change of Traffic in Sofia - See Where

A new movement organization is being introduced in connection with rehabilitation with "Assen Yordanov" Blvd. from "Shipchenski Prohod" Blvd. to "Christopher Columbus" Blvd., announced Sofia Municipality.

From 14.07.2019 to 14.09.2019 it is forbidden to enter road vehicles on "Asen Yordanov" Blvd. in the section from "Kappadostvski" Str. To "Christopher Columbus" Blvd. The ban is valid for "Iskarsko shose" Street in the section from Ilia Beshkov Street to "Dimitar Peshev" Street, the municipality added.

From 14.07.2019 to 29.07.2019 it is forbidden to enter vehicles on the southern roadway on Iskarsko Shose Street in the section of "Hristofor Columbus" Blvd. to "Tushe Delivanov" Str. In this section, the traffic is made on the northern roadway across the same stretch, the message said.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria