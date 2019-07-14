New Balkan Diplomatic Scandal Involving Bulgarian PM Borisov

North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced he will take action and send a note to Bulgaria. The reason - words of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. Speaking in his speech, he called President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pandarovski a "Northern Macedonian politician". That happens just after Prime Minister Boyko Borisov had a partial dispute with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic over Kosovo at a meeting of the Sarajevo Cooperation Process.



"The North Macedonian president was the first Northern Macedonian politician who said things might be the right way - Gotse Delchev is a Bulgarian who has gone to fight for the freedom of Bulgaria," Borisov said.

Days later, however, these words of his caused acute reactions from North Macedonia. Borisov's colleague, Zoran Zaev, announced that he would send a note. The reason - according to the Prespa agreement, the state is called North Macedonia, but Macedonians live in it. According to IMRO MEP Angel Djambazki, this behavior is an expression of our neighbors' entire policy.

"Some of the Skopje government are trying to imitate good relations with Bulgaria and at the same time use the fraternal relations of the Bulgarian government and society to gain recognition in NATO and the European Union," the MEP said. "Look at Mr. Zaev - in Sofia he is a Bulgarian, in Brussels he is the first of all European and in Skopje denies all this," Dzhambazki stressed.

Velizar Enchev, a former ambassador to Croatia and a lecturer on Balkan problems, is firmly convinced that Bulgaria must make a tentative tune with Macedonia.



"If it was up to me, I would have a cooling off relationship with North Macedonia because Bulgaria is a member of the EU and NATO, and they depend on our word for their membership in both the EU and NATO," Enchev said.



Both Djambazki and Enchev are certain that the prime minister has not made a mistake with his statement on the Macedonian president.