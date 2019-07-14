46 out 48 Projects Successfully Completed Within the Cooperation between Bulgaria and Macedonia

46 projects have been successfully completed in the past 2018 from the 48 project proposals financed under the first call for cooperation between Bulgaria and Macedonia, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova said at the ceremony for the award of contracts for the cross-border cooperation programme between Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia, Focus News Agency reports.

"I believe that with initiatives to protect the environment, mitigate the effects of natural disasters and climate change, protect local population from floods and fires and make sustainable use of natural resources, promote traditional culture and protect cultural heritage, develop a favourable tourist environment, support social entrepreneurship in young people and improve competitiveness in regional businesses, we will achieve the desired results for the common cross-border area," the minister said.

She stressed that today's event is of great importance for achieving the ultimate goal of the programme. "First of all, because the funds are granted to the best projects for the benefit of the local people. I would like to express my satisfaction with the achievements so far, namely the successful completion of 46 projects in 2018 from the 48 project proposals financed from the first call worth EUR 10,335,473," Avramova said, adding that this is 53.11% of the total programme budget. "The results and benefits are already visible: renovated kindergartens in the two countries, joint investments in renewable energy sources, energy efficiency improvement, prevention and early flood warning at cross-border level, cooperation to boost tourism potential, preservation of cultural and historical heritage," said the minister.