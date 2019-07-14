Dangerous Precipitation: Orange Code in 18 Areas in Bulgaria

Today most of the country will be cloudy and rainy. At places in the central and eastern regions of southern Bulgaria, the quantities will be between 40 and 60 l / sq.m, there will be thunderstorms and hailstorms. It will blow moderate to strong northwest, in eastern Bulgaria - southeast wind. Temperatures will drop and will be mostly between 20 and 25 degrees, according to the NIMH forecast.

A warning code for dangerous weather has been announced in almost the whole country.

Orange code is valid for 18 regions of the country: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Lovech, Sofia-region, Sofia-city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Sliven, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardjik, Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kardzhali and Haskovo. Over the next 24 hours, the cumulative rainfall in these areas will be between 30-50 and 60 l / sq m, and in separate places and more. There will be thunderstorms and hailstorm conditions.

A yellow warning code for dangerous weather and heavy rain was announced in 8 districts. It is in force for: Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Varna and Burgas. Over the next 24 hours the total rainfall will be between 20-30 l / sq. M.



Only Silistra and Dobrich expect the weather to be more stable and there are no codes for dangerous weather.



The Black Sea coast will be windy, mostly cloudy and with rainfall. In some places along the southern coast, rainfall will be temporarily intense and accompanied by thunder. It will blow to a moderate wind from the south-southeast, but at dusk it will orient from west to northwest. The maximum temperatures will be 22 - 24 degrees, slightly lower than the sea water temperature. The excitement of the sea will be 2 to 3 bales.

The mountains will not be suitable for tourism. It will be mostly cloudy, windy and rainy. There will be thunderstorms in many places, and in the masses of Central and Eastern Bulgaria the quantities will be significant. It will blow a moderate and strong northwest wind with cold air. The maximum temperature at 1200 m height will be about 15 degrees, at 2000 m - about 8 degrees.

On Monday, a moderate northwest wind will blow. Cloudiness will be variable, above the eastern, and after lunch and over the mountainous areas, often significant. There will again be some rain in some places. It will keep cool for the period with maximum temperatures between 21 and 26 degrees.



On Tuesday in many places, mainly in southern Bulgaria, there will be precipitation rain, significant in the Rila-Rhodope region, where there will be thunderstorms. It will remain windy and cool.