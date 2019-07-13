Cloudy Weekend Weather

On Saturday will blow mostly moderate northwest wind. Northeast cool air will enter Bulgaria from its in eastern part. There will be significant amount of cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds. Rainfall will occur in many places, temporarily intensive with thunderstorm activity. Significant quantities are also expected. Temperatures will decrease and the predominant maximum will be between 21 C° and 26 C°.

In the first days of the next week, a moderate northwest wind will blow. Cloudiness will be variable, there will be occasional showers and in some places - thunders. The predominantly maximum temperatures will be between 22 C° and 27 C°. In the middle of the week the temperatures will rise.