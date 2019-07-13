Strengthening Cooperation between the State of Israel and BSMEPA

Agreement for strengthening trade cooperation was made between representatives of the State of Israel and Bulgarian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA). The Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr Boyko Takov, met today (10.07.2019, Wednesday) with Deputy Head of Mission of the State of Israel in Bulgaria Mrs Violet Dyyenko. They discussed some of the possibilities of boosting trade realations between the two countries.

„One of the important topics for us – the internationalization of small and medium-sized enterprises – was in the focus of the talks. We want to find a common language between companies by organizing business missions to Israel.“ Dr. Takov also commented on the intention to sign a memorandum of understanding. The State of Israel wishes to develop and strengthen economic, technological and trade co-operation. „Stimulating innovation and economic growth is beneficial to both countries.“

The aim of today’s meeting is to create an even more favorable business climate for the establishment of sustainable relations between Israeli and Bulgarian enterprises. Further conversations are awaiting.