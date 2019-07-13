Strengthening Cooperation between the State of Israel and BSMEPA

Business | July 13, 2019, Saturday // 10:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Strengthening Cooperation between the State of Israel and BSMEPA

Agreement for strengthening trade cooperation was made between representatives of the State of Israel and Bulgarian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA). The Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr Boyko Takov, met today (10.07.2019, Wednesday) with Deputy Head of Mission of the State of Israel in Bulgaria Mrs Violet Dyyenko. They discussed some of the possibilities of boosting trade realations between the two countries.

„One of the important topics for us – the internationalization of small and medium-sized enterprises – was in the focus of the talks. We want to find a common language between companies by organizing business missions to Israel.“ Dr. Takov also commented on the intention to sign a memorandum of understanding. The State of Israel wishes to develop and strengthen economic, technological and trade co-operation. „Stimulating innovation and economic growth is beneficial to both countries.“

The aim of today’s meeting is to create an even more favorable business climate for the establishment of sustainable relations between Israeli and Bulgarian enterprises. Further conversations are awaiting.

 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria