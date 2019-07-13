Mayor of Sofia : I haven’t yet Made a Decision whether to Run in the Local Elections

Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova said she has not yet decided whether to run in the Local Elections in October, Focus News Agency reports. "The nominations within the party structures hasn’t started yet, there is a procedure in GERB. I will make my own decision in the course of these procedures. There is no decision yet, only all sorts of claims and speculations. I still have to make my personal decision," said the mayor of Sofia.

