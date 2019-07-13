Bulgarian Atanas Skatov Summited 8 of the World’s Highest Mountain Peaks

Bulgarian mountaineer Atanas Skatov has successfully climbed Mount Geshebrar I, the organiser of the expedition reported on July 12. writes BNT.

This is Skatov's second eight-thousander for this year, after in May he summited Kanchengjonga (8586m).

Gescherbrum I, also called the Hidden Peak, is 8080 m high above the sea level. It is the 11th highest peak in the world. It is located between Pakistan and China, and is the eighth eight-thousnader the Bulgarian mountaineer has climbed.

With this achievement, Skatov is getting closer to the so called Himalayan crown - a distinction that is given to climbers who have reached the 14 highest summits of the planet, with a height of over 8,000 m.

So far, no other Bulgarian has had such an achievement. Skatov also became the first vegan to summit Everest.

In 2017, Skatov climbed the highest mounts on each of the 7 continents.