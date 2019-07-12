National Palace of Culture Becomes Arena of Gaming Battles

The National Palace of Culture offers not only opera, theater, or dances. And quite different and curious things. On July 20, Hall 3 of the National Palace of Culture will have an amazing show for fans of electronic sports.

It's about the finals of the A1 Gaming League season 2, reports Monitor.

BGN 15,000 will be distributed among the winners in the five categories: FIFA19, CS: GO, League of Legends, Hearthstone and Clash Royale.

A lot of prizes from lotteries and live games are provided for visitors. Tickets are on promotion - BGN 5.

Fortnite, CS: The GO and FIFA19 challenges will all be attended throughout the day in the free play area of ​​the festival.