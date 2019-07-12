National Palace of Culture Becomes Arena of Gaming Battles

Society | July 12, 2019, Friday // 18:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: National Palace of Culture Becomes Arena of Gaming Battles stolica.bg

The National Palace of Culture offers not only opera, theater, or dances. And quite different and curious things. On July 20, Hall 3 of the National Palace of Culture will have an amazing show for fans of electronic sports.

It's about the finals of the A1 Gaming League season 2, reports Monitor.

BGN 15,000  will be distributed among the winners in the five categories: FIFA19, CS: GO, League of Legends, Hearthstone and Clash Royale.

A lot of prizes from lotteries and live games are provided for visitors. Tickets are on promotion - BGN 5.

Fortnite, CS: The GO and FIFA19 challenges will all be attended throughout the day in the free play area of ​​the festival.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NDK, National Palace of Culture, sofia, gaming, games, battles
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria