Six Swimming Pools in Sofia with Water Quality Violations

July 12, 2019, Friday
Bulgaria: Six Swimming Pools in Sofia with Water Quality Violations

Differences in water quality by chemical indicators were found in 6 swimming pools in Sofia. This was announced by the Bulgarian National Radio "Horizon" Mariana Petrova - Chief Inspector of the Health Control Department at Regional Health Inspectorate - Sofia.

Two of the samples also have microbiological indices. If a discrepancy occurs, the control authorities must stop the pool without draining it. As long as the problems are solved.

In Sofia there are officially 48 outdoor pools. At this stage, 96 inspections were made and 140 samples were taken. Including those with three-day sequential research before opening them for citizens.

