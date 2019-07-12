New over € 5 million will be Invested in the Border Region Between Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 12, 2019, Friday // 18:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: New over € 5 million will be Invested in the Border Region Between Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia

Over EUR 10.3 million have been invested since the start of the current programming period so far in the municipalities of the border region of Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia under the cross-border cooperation program. This was announced by Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova, who together with the Minister of Local Self-Government of the Republic of Northern Macedonia Goran Milevski handed 17 new contracts to the beneficiaries under the second call for proposals worth more than 5.1 mln.

Seven of the projects have leading partners from the Republic of Northern Macedonia and 10 - with leading partners from the Bulgarian regions Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil.

To date, 46 projects have been implemented between the two countries. They are for initiatives to protect the environment, mitigate the effects of natural disasters and climate change, protect the local population from floods and fires and make sustainable use of natural resources, promote traditional culture and protect the cultural heritage, develop a favorable tourist environment, supporting social entrepreneurship among young people and improving the competitiveness of regional business.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Northern Macedonia, agreement, investment, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria