CEZ Will Improve the Power Supply of 14 Metropolitan Districts

CEZ Distribution Bulgaria received a building permit for its largest project in 2019 - replacement of the 110 kV Zenit cable and partial reconstruction of two substations related to automation of network management, the company said. The project is worth 2.9 million leva and is implemented in Poduyane region in Sofia. The replacement is part of the company's strategy of replacing high voltage equipment and increasing the security of the capital's power supply.

The company will replace a 2200-meter long cable that supplies 96,000 households and business customers in 14 metropolitan districts. This will improve the quality of the service, reduce the risk of accidents and shorten the time for their removal.

The repair works are expected to continue until mid-September. In order not to interfere with urban transport, it is necessary to excavate near its tracks as well as part of the repair works related to intersections of streets and boulevards to be done at night and these activities have been agreed in advance with Sofia Municipality , Metropolitan Electric Transport, Center for Urban Mobility and Traffic Police.

CEZ Distribution has created the necessary organization to provide alternative power supply for the company's customers and to minimize the inconveniences for the people.