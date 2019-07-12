The National Maritime Exercise Breeze 2019 Has Begun - 12 NATO Countries Will Participate

The national maritime exercise Breeze 2019 has begun. The military exercise will last until July 21. The military headquarters based in Varna has named the zones of the military exercise in the Bulgarian aquatory and the exclusive economic zone of the Black Sea.

Twelve allied countries participate at the exercise with 27 warships and cutters, 5 planes and 6 helicopters. A total of 2,257 military men from Bulgaria, Albania, Belgium, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Canada, Poland, Romania, the USA, Turkey and France, as well as the Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) and the Standing NATO Countermeasures Group Two (SNMCMG2) participate at Breeze 2019 military exercise, BNR reported.

