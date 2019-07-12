Tomorrow AM Hemus Will Be Closed in Both Directions for an Hour

AM Hemus will be closed in both directions for an hour on July 13th, the API press center reported.

The traffic will be stopped in the 49 to 53 km distance from 23 pm to 24 pm in order not to hinder traffic during the day.

A frame of 32 meters length will be installed on the built-in electronic toll collection system for the use of the national road network based on the distance traveled from vehicles above 3.5 tonnes (toll).

During the restriction the traffic will be redirected from the Botevgrad junction on the road of Botevgrad and I-3 road to the village of Trudovets - Razliv - road junction "Pravets" - Hemus Motorway and vice versa. Drivers need to drive carefully, with appropriate speed and comply strictly with road signaling.