PM Borissov Expects Chinese Investments in the "Green" Economy of Bulgaria

Bulgaria highly values ​​relations with the People's Republic of China. We hope for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations this year to achieve significant results in practical cooperation and to raise our relationship to a new, higher level.

This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during his meeting with Li Hongzhong, a 19th CCP Politburo member of the CCP, who is the vice-premier of the People's Republic of China (PRC).Li Hongzhong is at the head of a delegation visiting us.

Prime Minister Borisov welcomes the good cooperation between the two countries, both at governmental, parliamentary and regional level. Bulgarian Prime Minister Li Hongzhong and representatives of the Chinese city of Tianjin discussed the opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest between our and Chinese cities.

"Under your leadership, Bulgaria is developing at a rapid pace," said Li Hongdzon, who conveyed to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov the greetings of PRC President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Kuzian.