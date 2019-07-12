In Sofia was Build the First Sensor Station to Monitor the Air Pollution

Today, the first of 22 sensor stations to monitor atmospheric air was installed.

The stations will be located in different areas of Sofia. The data will be available in real time along with the data from the measuring stations of the Executive Environment Agency.

The first station is on the territory of ''Hipodruma'' Park.

All 22 stations must be installed by the end of the summer. A mobile app will be launched from December, during which we can monitor the data.

Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia: This is actually the first system of the Metropolitan Municipality to measure air quality. It complements the system of stations that are the Environmental Agency. The Agency has a total of 5 stations on the territory of Sofia Municipality. We use innovation, we use technology to improve the quality of the ambient air.

